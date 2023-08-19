BUDAPEST, Hungary — Tinkering around one late mid-December night, Ryan Crouser ran some shot-put experiments after a training session.

What if, the world record holder/mad scientist hypothesized, he shifted his starting position about 60 degrees clockwise inside the circle? What if he also executed a quick step early in his approach — almost like a sprinter’s burst — to generate more speed and create more radius and more rotation? Something clicked that evening.