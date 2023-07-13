Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Russia's Andrey Rublev in a men's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The only two people standing in the way of a potential Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner will try to upset Djokovic in the first semifinal Friday on Centre Court. Then Medvedev takes on top-ranked Alcaraz.