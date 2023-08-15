Deer hunt in new Monument lands

Kingman residents Jimmy Herrero (L) and Joe Herrero show the buck that Joe took in 2022 in Unit 13A, which is now part of the Grand Canyon National Monument.

 Don Martin

After the Democrat’s latest land grab and overreach on the mere signature of President Joe Biden establishing a new National Monument at the Grand Canyon, many sportsmen are wondering how it will affect their ability to recreate on the lands that will encompass Game Management Units 13A, 12A/B parts of Unit 9.

With this designation, Arizona now had 19 National Monuments within our boundaries.