Diamondbacks

Christian Walker hit his 100th career home run, Tommy Henry threw seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Wednesday night. 

 (Photo by Floridan, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3AWYt7d)

PHOENIX (AP) — As the calendar turns to June, the Arizona Diamondbacks look as if they're easily one of the most improved clubs in the big leagues.

If guys like second-year lefty Tommy Henry keep turning in performances like he did Wednesday night, the good times might just keep rolling for the remainder of the season.