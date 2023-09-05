The Lee Williams volleyball team got off to a hot start against Lake Havasu in its first home game of the season, and held on to win competitive sets in games three and four for a 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22) victory.

Nona King, head coach of the Volunteers, said the girls were particularly excited to be playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.