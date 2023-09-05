The Lee Williams volleyball team got off to a hot start against Lake Havasu in its first home game of the season, and held on to win competitive sets in games three and four for a 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22) victory.
Nona King, head coach of the Volunteers, said the girls were particularly excited to be playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.
“Being at home, there was a lot of adrenaline,” King said. “They were super excited for this game since it was their first home game. So there were a lot of emotions, and they are teenage girls.”
That excitement served them well in the first game as they jumped out to a 5-2 lead early and never trailed, en route to a 25-16 win in the opening set.
“I challenged them to step back up to their level of play,” said Havasu head coach Marsha Becker. “They cleaned up their first-ball pass so that we could run our offense and started playing better. We just need to figure out how to be a little bit more gritty, and lessen our errors.”
Havasu managed to turn the tables on Lee Williams in the second game, scoring the first three points to jump out to an early lead. The set remained competitive in the early going with ties at 5-5 and 10-10 before the Knights put together five straight points to take control of the game. Havasu pushed its lead in the second set as high as 23-15 and held on for the 25-19 win.
“We definitely fell apart in game two but this group is learning how to fight back, and they did it again tonight,” King said. “They did it in Parker, and if they can keep fighting back, we will be okay.”
King said she talked to the team about their energy, and staying positive no matter what after the loss in the second set.
“No matter if we are down, or winning, you have to have the excitement on every single point,’” King said.
The third and fourth games were closely contested the whole way. In game three the Volunteers and Knights tied a total of 11 times – the final coming at 19-19 – before Lee Williams put together a late 6-1 run to secure the set. In game four, there were a total of eight ties.
The Volunteers managed to break game four open by scoring six straight points to take a 21-15 lead, but Havasu fought back after a timeout with a 5-0 run of its own
“I’m proud of them for battling back,” Becker said. “At one point in that fourth game we were down five points. We took a timeout, got a quick side out, and went on a run.”
But Lee Williams managed to hold on down the stretch again to secure the match.
UP NEXT
With the win, Lee Williams improved to 2-1 on the season. They will be back in action next Tuesday, Sept. 13 hosting Flagstaff at 6 p.m. in the Volunteers first league game of the year.
“We have only beat them once in school history, so I am hoping to make it two,” King said.
Havasu falls to 0-3 so far this year after the loss.