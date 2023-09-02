Lee Williams blew a close game wide open by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a 34-7 road win over Sierra Linda in Phoenix on Friday.
The Volunteers got off to a 5-0 start in the first quarter with a safety and a field goal. The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter leaving Lee Williams with a 13-7 advantage heading into halftime. The game remained close throughout a scoreless third quarter, until the Volunteers found another gear and managed to put the game away.
“For three quarters it was tight,” said Lee Williams head coach Stevann Brown. “Then in the last stanza our kids put together a couple great defensive stops, we got the ball deep in their territory, scored a couple touchdowns, and from there we were able to pull away. Our kids played really hard and really well. I’m really proud of them. But there are things we need to clean up, of course, like always.”
One of the bright spots for the Volunteers was its defense, especially in the second half as they shut out the Bulldogs. In addition to several key stops, the Lee Williams defense also forced a pair of turnovers, and had a couple second half sacks by senior defensive end Nick Kennedy.
“Our defensive coordinator Mike Quinn and Gabe Bloom, our defensive backs coach, both did well making sure our kids were prepared, and making sure we understood our scheme,” Brown said. “Our kids also played dynamo.
“Defense is an area where we have struggled over the past few seasons. But they have played well for two games now. Lake Havasu scored 27 in the first half last week, but we held them scoreless in the second half outside a garbage time touchdown. This week we gave up seven in the first half, then pitched a shutout again in the second half. So our kids are coming out of halftime with the correct momentum and the juice that we need.”
Offensively the Volunteers went 7-of-19 for 113 yards passing, and picked up 180 rushing yards on 29 carries. Senior Kruz Yocum lead the team with 12 carries for 68 yards, closely followed by senior quarterback Noah Petrauschke’s 64 yards on nine rushes.
Senior Devin White led the team with two catches for 46 yards, while freshman Dylan Norbert had a pair of catches for 36 yards.
Brown said he was also impressed by junior Dawrius Walema’s all-around game on Friday. The wide receiver and corner back had an interception on defense, ran the ball one time for a 16-yard touchdown, and also caught a pair of passes for 24 yards.
“The kid is as good as it gets when it comes to athletes on the field,” Brown said. “He is someone we asked to step up, and someone we rely a lot on. This is his first year playing a lot of varsity time as a junior and he is stepping right into it. It is so awesome to see his growth and to see him finally get his time in the sun.”
Brown said Lee Williams’ offense stepped it up in the fourth quarter, but as the offensive coordinator he was still thinking about the two turnovers they committed throughout the game.
“We have to be able to take better care of the football,” he said.
Brown said he was impressed with the home team on Friday, which has struggled since starting its program in 2008. He said Sierra Linda appears to be headed in the right direction under head coach Ty Preyer.
“This is his second year, and he is doing such a great job with those kids. That team is primed for a good run this season in their region,” he said. “It was a good Sierra Linda team. They have athletic kids – one of the most athletic groups we will ever play.”
UP NEXT
Lee Williams will play its home opener next week with Wickenburg scheduled to come to town on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Wranglers are off to a 1-2 start this season, but Brown expects to see a physical match up.
“That is a tough squad,” Brown said. “They are born and raise a bunch of Wranglers – they are ranch boys and they are so tough. They are going to come out and give us their best shot. Wickenburg always serves us a good estimate of where we are at. They are a good 3A program, that puts good product on the field. We are going to watch the film from last night, fix up and tweak some things, and we will be ready to go.”