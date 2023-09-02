Lee Williams blew a close game wide open by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a 34-7 road win over Sierra Linda in Phoenix on Friday.

The Volunteers got off to a 5-0 start in the first quarter with a safety and a field goal. The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter leaving Lee Williams with a 13-7 advantage heading into halftime. The game remained close throughout a scoreless third quarter, until the Volunteers found another gear and managed to put the game away.