The Lee Williams football team opened their season on the right note on Friday, taking a 57-35 win over host Lake Havasu.
“Now we won so we can’t complain too much,” coach Stevann Brown said. “As coaches, we can be nitpicky and find every little thing wrong, but we’re going to enjoy this one and be happy with what the kids did tonight, they competed.”
Penalties were a problem for both teams within the first half and that could be attributed to the first game nervousness.
“There was a lot of first game jitters and all that nervous, anxious feelings. The penalties are a concern for me. I mean, we had two doggone many, we for sure had about 15 penalties, something like that and that’s just unacceptable and undisciplined,” Brown said. “We can fix that just by enforcing and improving our practice habits and just getting back to work on Monday.
“We stress to these kids that we have to come and make plays defensively and offensively. I think they were just so anxious and so giddy that we false started a couple of times. Then we were tired, so there’s a delay of game penalties.”
The first half was back and forth with neither team being able to pull away from the other.
The Volunteers scored first with a 7-yard pass from Noah Petrauschke to Devin White with 6:37 in the first quarter. The Knights would score 15 seconds later to tie the game.
A 26-yard field goal by Izaiah Orozco gave Lee Williams a 10-7 lead going into the second quarter.
There were six touchdowns in the second frame between the two teams with Havasu scoring first. Petrauschke gave the Volunteers the lead again on a 27-yard run. Petrauschke also scored a 91-yard rushing touchdown and completed a pass to Dawrius Walema for a 30-28 lead going into halftime.
“Noah (Petrauschke) is a pretty talented kid and we knew that coming into the season. He puts us in a good position to be successful. He’s a smart kid, does all the right things. Just gotta make sure that we clean up the whole offense in general,” Brown said. “I think as we go about the season, teams are going to know that (Noah) can make plays. And so we gotta make sure that everyone else picks up, right, and improves their play. That way, we make Noah’s life a little bit easier.”
During halftime, the coaches talked about making adjustments and execution.
“We just talked about execution. It wasn’t anything crazy,” Brown said. “We just said we just got to keep doing what we’re doing and defensively we made some great adjustments. At the end of the day, we made our adjustments as coaches, worked really well together. One of the best staffs we’ve had since I’ve been here and we just did what we had to do. Really proud of us.”
The Volunteers defense shut down the Knights for the majority of the second half, only allowing one touchdown to score within the last minute of the game, while scoring four more times themselves.
Petrauschke scored on a 45-yard touchdown less than four minutes into the half, giving the Volunteers a 36-28 lead. White intercepted a pass by Havasu quarterback Eric Nieblas, running it 55 yards into the endzone.
The scoring didn’t stop for the Volunteers as under a minute into the final frame, Kruz Yocum ran it in from 23 yards out before scoring a second time seven minutes later to give Lee Williams a 57-28 lead.
First game jitters are normal and the team will move past them as they work on minimizing penalties and tackling.
“A little more execution on offense, I think, minus the delay of game penalties.
But we just made some mistakes in our scheme. It was day one mistakes, things that shouldn’t be done,” Brown said. “We’re lining up on the ball when we should be off the ball and vice versa. That’s just stuff that has to change.
“Then defensively, we just got to be better tacklers. We missed a lot of tackles tonight and again, (Gavin Briggs) is one of the best running backs we’ll face in the state but we just didn’t tackle very well. We’ll improve that. That’s something that every team after this first game, right. Every team across the country is saying they need to tackle better and we’re just one of them.”
UP NEXT
Lee Williams will travel to Sierra Linda on Friday for a 4A matchup with the Bulldogs. Sierra Linda won its first game this season 13-7 over Empire.