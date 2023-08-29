The Lee Williams girls golf team traveled to Bullhead City on Monday to take on the Mohave Thunderbirds at Laughlin Ranch Country Club in grueling 114 degree heat, while winning the dual overall.
“Yeah, two of them had to drop out, it was very hot. The heat got the best of them. Yeah, that was the hottest match we've had so far,” coach Rebekah Sherwood said. “With it being 114, it's at that point the mental game and trying to stay hydrated and cool and sometimes you just don't have that in you.”
Mentality in golf is the biggest problem when facing the elements and even though they lost two players to the heat, the rest pushed through to finish the round and score well.
“Yeah, I'm proud of their mentality. They didn't whine and complain about any of it. They stuck it out and they were still troopers and they had good attitudes,” Sherwood said. “Cash (Proffit) and Linnea (Gustafson) pushed through and they finished it well. Then Summer (Westover) and Brooke (Dixen) stayed in it mentally and at least finished a round, so I was happy about that.”
Gustafson led the match, shooting a 41 while Proffit followed with a 50.
“Linnea still shot well though, so I was super happy with that as she shot five over,” Sherwood said. “That gives her a good rating with her iWR (iWanamaker Rating), which puts her on track for state, so that's mainly what we look for.”
The Volunteers get to host their first dual of the season Wednesday against the Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.
“I'm excited. It's their home turf and we play this a lot and they practice on the course a lot. So it's just going to be able to come out and play their game,” Sherwood said. “I think they'll feel good being at home. Hopefully we get a win on our home course.”