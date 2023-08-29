Volunteers top individual scoring in dual against Thunderbirds

Lee Williams’ Brooke Dixen (left) hands a club to teammate Summer Westover during their meet at Mohave.

 Matt Rothman/River City Newspapers

The Lee Williams girls golf team traveled to Bullhead City on Monday to take on the Mohave Thunderbirds at Laughlin Ranch Country Club in grueling 114 degree heat, while winning the dual overall.

“Yeah, two of them had to drop out, it was very hot. The heat got the best of them. Yeah, that was the hottest match we've had so far,” coach Rebekah Sherwood said. “With it being 114, it's at that point the mental game and trying to stay hydrated and cool and sometimes you just don't have that in you.”