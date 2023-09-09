Football

Junior runningback Izaiah Orozco cuts up field against Wickenburg on Friday. Orozco scored a rushing touchdown for the Volunteers during the game.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

The Lee Williams football team put on a show in front of its home fans on Friday with a 43-0 victory over Wickenburg in the home opener for the Volunteers.

Lee Williams painted the numbers 4 and 43 on the yard markers for the first home game of the season, in honor of Tatum Meins and Sherene “Siri” Walema who wore those respective numbers for the Volunteers softball team last year before they passed away in a tragic accident in April. Volunteers head coach Stevann Brown said it was fitting that the football team also put up 43 points for the occasion.