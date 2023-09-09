The Lee Williams football team put on a show in front of its home fans on Friday with a 43-0 victory over Wickenburg in the home opener for the Volunteers.
Lee Williams painted the numbers 4 and 43 on the yard markers for the first home game of the season, in honor of Tatum Meins and Sherene “Siri” Walema who wore those respective numbers for the Volunteers softball team last year before they passed away in a tragic accident in April. Volunteers head coach Stevann Brown said it was fitting that the football team also put up 43 points for the occasion.
“For us to score 43 points – and it wasn’t like we were even trying to – was really special,” Brown said. “It kind of tugs at the heartstrings when a number that means so much ended up on our scoreboard tonight.”
Walema’s 16th birthday would have been on Sunday.
Brown said the Volunteers were firing on all cylanders during the game, building a 29-0 lead at halftime and activating the running clock with another touchdown to push the lead to 36-0 early in the second half.
Brown said the defense was particularly impressive in the shutout win.
“I’ve been here for four years, and that was as good of a defensive performance as I have witnessed as a Lee Williams Volunteer,” he said. “The kids played their butts off and were lights out. We forced four turnovers and had a pick-six.”
Lee Williams’ got interceptions from senior linebacker Logan Tate, senior safety Noah Petrauschke, and senior Thomas Doxtader. Doxtader also recovered a fumble for the Volunteers.
Meanwhile, Brown said the offense played a great game as well, and put together some solid drives.
“We threw the ball really well – that was a point of emphasis this week,” Brown said. “I thought we struggled throwing the ball last week and we thought there were some missed opportunities. So we wanted to amend that this week. We focused on shoring up what we believe should be easy completions, and we saw our plan come to fruition tonight.
“Our running game was slow in the beginning but we picked it up. The offensive line did a great job in the second quarter and into the second half.”
Petrauschke, who also plays quarterback, broke a scoreless tie early in the game when he pulled the ball down and ran it himself of a roughly 75 yard touchdown. He also found senior wide receiver Devin White for two touchdown passes, and another touchdown pass to Dawrius Walema. Senior running back Kruz Tocum scored the other offensive touchdown in the game on a run.
“It was just a really good night against a quality opponent,” Brown said. “Wickenburg is going to do great things at the 3A level. Hats off to them for making the trip. They will have a good season moving forward.”
UP NEXT
With the win Lee Williams improves to 3-0 on the season, and the Volunteers will be back at home on Friday, Sept. 15 hosting Moon Valley of Phoenix. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We actually don’t know much about them, but they run a heavy style offense with multiple running backs in the backfield – which is something we will see very often in our region play,” Brown said. “So it is a nice little tune up for things we will see moving forward. They are a valley school, so they will be super athletic and they will move around really well.”