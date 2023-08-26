Volleyball

Serena Lopez (1) of the Lee Williams Volunteers tries to get the ball over the net past Parker’s Danika Durham (3) in the Vols’ 3-2 win over Parker Aug. 24 in Parker. Backing up Lopez is Brooke White (9).

 John Gutekunst/River City Newspapers

The Lee Williams Volunteers girls’ volleyball team got a rousing start to their 2023 season with a 3-2 win (18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-5), over the Parker Broncs Thursday, Aug. 24 in Parker. Vols’ Head Coach Nona King said the most important take away from the match was that the team learned they could come from behind and still win.

“That was an issue for us last year,” she said. “They found out tonight they could do it.”