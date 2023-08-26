Serena Lopez (1) of the Lee Williams Volunteers tries to get the ball over the net past Parker’s Danika Durham (3) in the Vols’ 3-2 win over Parker Aug. 24 in Parker. Backing up Lopez is Brooke White (9).
The Lee Williams Volunteers girls’ volleyball team got a rousing start to their 2023 season with a 3-2 win (18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-5), over the Parker Broncs Thursday, Aug. 24 in Parker. Vols’ Head Coach Nona King said the most important take away from the match was that the team learned they could come from behind and still win.
“That was an issue for us last year,” she said. “They found out tonight they could do it.”
The first game saw Parker leading most of the way, and taking a 25-18 win. The second game appeared to be more of the same, with the Broncs at one point opening up their biggest lead of the night, 11 points, at 17-6.
Then, everything changed. Boosted by a string of serving points from Chelsea Torrey and Madi Brisco, the Vols went on a tear, outscoring the Broncs, 12-1, and tying the game at 18-18. The Vols soon took a 21-19 lead. The Broncs put on a spurt of their own and pulled out the win, 25-23.
The next two games were close and hard-fought, with the leads changing hands several times and neither team able to take more than a four-point lead. The Vols won both games, 25-22 and 26-24. They tied up the match at two games apiece.
The deciding fifth game saw the Vols dominating, as they won, 15-5, to take the match.
King said she was proud of her team and how they came back from being down so far. She said they learned how to come back from behind and learned that they could come back from being behind. She said the team struggled to come from behind all year last year.
“That won’t be an issue this year,” she said. “This is an amazing group of girls. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The match was played at Irataba Hall on the Colorado River Indian Reservation as the Parker High gym is having a new floor installed.
The Volunteers are now 1-0 overall. As of the weekend, of the schools in the 4A Grand Canyon region, only Lee Williams and the Prescott Badgers had played matches. Prescott lost to Saguaro, 3-0.
UP NEXT
The Volunteers next match will be Monday, Aug. 28, when they head to Surprise to take on the Paradise Honors Panthers. They’ll host their first home match of the 2023 season on Monday, Sept. 4, when they face the Lake Havasu Knights. Game time for the varsity is scheduled for 6 p.m.