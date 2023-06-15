DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Jeffrey Beall, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2RJJRk8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill met DeAndre Hopkins for the first time during the three-time All-Pro’s free agent visit with the Titans.

The quarterback who turns 35 in July and is going into the final season of his contract spent some time with Hopkins and his girlfriend in what Tannehill called a nice meeting.