The Kingman Academy volleyball team moved to 1-1 on the season after falling in three straight sets at home against the Parker Broncs on Thursday 25-9, 26-24 and 25-19.
“We had a struggle. It's the first game at home so there were definitely first game jitters,”coach Annette McCord said. “I have a really young team. I have a lot of juniors. I want to say three sophomores at least and three seniors, so, we're figuring it out.”
Parker came out of the gate quick with a 4-0 run to start the match. The Tigers would continue struggling to keep up as the Broncs would lead 11-5 prior to a Kingman Academy timeout. Parker won the first set 25-9.
Kingman Academy started the second set on a 9-2 run before a Parker timeout. When the Broncs were down 13-5 in the set, they went on a 7-1 run. Another timeout when down 17-12 would be the difference maker in the set.
Parker wound up going on a 14-7 run, taking the set 26-24 and going up 2-0. The momentum continued for the Broncs as they took the third set and the match 25-19.
Brady Sanders led the team in kills with four, followed by Sofia Bower and Brooklyn Hines with three each. Taylor Mote and Amanda Thurman had two aces apiece. DaniKay Asplin led in digs and assists with 10 and five respectively.
With a young team, many freshmen and sophomores step up into roles they normally may not be in so the nerves can be seen. With it being early in the season, it gives McCord more time to make adjustments as they are in the non-conference part of the schedule.
“I have freshmen out there stepping up and I have a couple sophomores out there stepping up and you can see they're nervous. It's early, so we don't start playing in our non-conference game and it gives us time to make adjustments. We have a setter that's out right now, so hopefully she gets better and is able to play,” McCord said. “Our setter that played the two games is a freshman, it's about developing for me right now. But, of course, we want to win. So, I'll make some adjustments and figure some things out and see if there's anything I can do.”
UP NEXT
The Tigers will travel to Kingman High School on Tuesday and the main thing the team will work on is a cohesive balance and gel as a team.
“Sometimes they're reacting and they're not gelling. They're not cohesive right now.
I think with more time on the floor and a permanent rotation. At the beginning of the year you're kind of moving them around and figuring out where they need to be,” McCord said. “So, with a permanent rotation and figuring out who's in the best spot, now they'll be able to gel and work together and feel comfortable with the people around them.”