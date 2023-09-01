The Kingman Academy volleyball team moved to 1-1 on the season after falling in three straight sets at home against the Parker Broncs on Thursday 25-9, 26-24 and 25-19.

“We had a struggle. It's the first game at home so there were definitely first game jitters,”coach Annette McCord said. “I have a really young team. I have a lot of juniors. I want to say three sophomores at least and three seniors, so, we're figuring it out.”