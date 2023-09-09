The Kingman Academy Tigers’ volleyball team is likely glad they will not be playing the Parker Broncs again this season. On Thursday, Sept. 7, and for the second time in a week, the Tigers were swept by the Broncs, 3-0. The match was played in Parker.
The scores were 25-13, 25-17, and 25-18.
Despite the loss, Tigers’ Coach Annette McCord said the season is starting to look better after a rough start.
The games followed a similar pattern. Parker got off to an early lead, but the Tigers caught up. The Tigers even lead for a time in the first game. In the second and third games, the Tigers closed the gap to one point early in the game. After that, however, in all three games, Parker went on a tear and pulled ahead.
The Tigers looked like they might pull off a comeback in the second game. Down 23-13, they took things up a notch and closed the gap to 24-17. However, they were simply too deep in the hole and Parker got the final point to win the game.
McCord said she had no stats on the match. She praised Sophia Bowers and Brenna McGrew for their play.
McCord said the team is looking a lot better than they did when the season started.
“We’re getting it together,” she said. “Our setter was out, but we had a freshman setter who stepped up. The season in starting to look better.”
The loss leaves the Tigers with a 0-0 record against their 2A West rivals, a 1-0 record in 2A, and a 2-2 overall record. Both of their losses this season have come at the hands of Parker. They are in fifth place in the 2A West.
This Saturday, Sept. 9, the Tigers will be travelling to Lake Havasu High School for the Mary Jo Goldey Tournament, traditionally one of the biggest tournaments in western Arizona. Among their scheduled opponents are the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, the Kofa Kings of Yuma, the Mohave Thunderbirds, the Moon Valley Rockets, the Agua Fria Owls, and the host team, the Lake Havasu Knights.
The Tigers have two home matches set for next week. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Heritage Academy Laveen Heroes come to town. This will be the Tigers’ first match against a 2A West rival. On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Northland Prep Spartans will pay the Tigers a visit. Game time for the varsity at both matches is scheduled for 6 p.m.