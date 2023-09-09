Kingman Academy Volleyball

Kingman Academy’s Amanda Thurman (32) bumps the ball on Thursday in Parker. Backed up by Brady Sanders (10), Brenna McGrew (18) and Taylee Mote (22).

 John Gutekunst/River City Newspapers

The Kingman Academy Tigers’ volleyball team is likely glad they will not be playing the Parker Broncs again this season. On Thursday, Sept. 7, and for the second time in a week, the Tigers were swept by the Broncs, 3-0. The match was played in Parker.

The scores were 25-13, 25-17, and 25-18.