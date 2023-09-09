KAOL Football

Kingman Academy’s Gabe Torres runs up field as teammate Mason Anderson looks to make a block.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

It was a rough night for the Kingman Academy football team as Lake Mead Academy, from Henderson, Nevada, handed the Tigers a 70-3 loss at Kingman High School.

The Eagles exploded offensively in the first half, building a 21-3 lead in the first quater - which ballooned to 49-3 by halftime.