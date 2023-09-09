Tigers run into buzzsaw in 70-3 loss Miner staff Sep 9, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kingman Academy’s Gabe Torres runs up field as teammate Mason Anderson looks to make a block. JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a rough night for the Kingman Academy football team as Lake Mead Academy, from Henderson, Nevada, handed the Tigers a 70-3 loss at Kingman High School.The Eagles exploded offensively in the first half, building a 21-3 lead in the first quater - which ballooned to 49-3 by halftime.After the loss, the Tigers fall to 2-2 overall this season but still 1-0 in the 2A Agua Fria region.Kingman Academy will play their first true road game outside Kingman next week. The Tigers will travel to Wellton to take on Antelope Union who comes into the game with a 2-1 record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Remembering 9/11 | 21st Anniversary: ‘None of us were trained for this’ Solar, hydrogen project heads to planning panel City Manager search: Council sets interviews for interim manager Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView