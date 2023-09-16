The Kingman Academy football team traveled to Antelope Union on Friday, dropping their third straight game by a score of 35-14.
“I think the kids are falling into a pattern of we started off strong, you know, being on the defensive side, but then we were on the defensive side for some point and then beating a 3A school (Chino Valley) at NAU, I think we need to come back to reality and realize we've got to work for this if we want to do anything,” coach Sean Windecker said. “We've got to really put our heart into it and that's where I think we lost, but we're going to do our absolute best to find the lead.”
By the end of the first half, the Tigers led 14-12. Following halftime, the team struggled defensively and couldn’t get anything going offensively.
“Our boys the last few weeks have just had low energy, low intensity and it wasn't apparent last night. It really shot us in the foot. I mean, it was a struggle to defend those paths, to defend the run, which generally is our problem,” Windecker said. “Our defense is our strong suit and we couldn't really stop anything, then our offense just didn't get the ball rolling at all.”
One of the positives in the game was the emergence of multiple team leaders
“A positive would be we got to see who our two leaders were last night,” Windecker said. “There were a few kids that saw the rest of the team with their heads down, and they went over there and they really tried to fire on us up and let them know, hey, we still got time, we still got a whole season to go.”
The Tigers (2-3) will be on the road when they travel to region opponent Camp Verde, who after beating Mountainside, is 3-2 on the season.
“We've got stuff to work on, but I don't think for any reason this season is over and I truly feel we still can't make that playoff spot,” Windecker said. “We’ve just gotta take it one game at a time.”