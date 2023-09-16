The Kingman Academy football team traveled to Antelope Union on Friday, dropping their third straight game by a score of 35-14.

“I think the kids are falling into a pattern of we started off strong, you know, being on the defensive side, but then we were on the defensive side for some point and then beating a 3A school (Chino Valley) at NAU, I think we need to come back to reality and realize we've got to work for this if we want to do anything,” coach Sean Windecker said. “We've got to really put our heart into it and that's where I think we lost, but we're going to do our absolute best to find the lead.”