The Kingman Academy football team used a couple big plays in the final two minutes of the game on Thursday to break a deadlock with Chino Valley and then put the game away. The Tigers came home from their trip to Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome with an 18-6 victory, and a 2-0 start to the season.
“It was a dogfight the whole game,” said Kingman Academy head coach Sean Windecker. “Neither one of us could push it in until the end of the game – we both made it inside the 5 yard line and couldn’t push it in. I just think both teams showed a lot of heart, and it really was a dogfight.”
Chino Valley struck first with a touchdown pass of about 10 yards in the second quarter. But the Tigers answered back quickly as senior quarterback Casen Short found junior Gabe Torres for a long touchdown pass from midfield to tie the game up at 6-6 before halftime.
The score remained tied until the clock ran under two minutes in the fourth quarter. The Tigers managed to take their first lead of the game when Short found senior Mason Anderson for a 45-yard touchdown pass to grab a 12-6 advantage.
Junior Austin Brann then sealed the win with an interception he return for a touchdown. It was Brann’s third interception of the game.
“I just think our players weren’t as gassed as theirs were with the altitude difference,” Windecker said. “We saw there were some vulnerabilities in their secondary, so we rested some of our key wide receivers and threw them back in for one or two plays to see if we could get it.”
Windecker said sophomore running back Jeremiah Olave also played a big role in the Tigers win on Thursday.
“He finished the game with about 60 to 70 rushing yards, but he made big runs at crucial moments in the game,” Windecker said.
With the win, Kingman Academy improves to 2-0. The Tigers’ defense has been particularly stout so far, allowing just 6 points total through the first two games.
“Our defensive coordinator, Garth Steed, has just been calling a fantastic game,” Windecker said. “He is putting players in the right position to be successful. It is actually pretty incredible how far we have come from even last year to now. Our defense wasn’t bad last year, but this year it’s a whole different animal. I feel like we could go toe to toe with anyone in 2A, and even 3A with our defense right now.”
UP NEXT
Kingman Academy will take on cross-town rival Kingman next week at Kingman High School, with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 1.
“Anything can happen,” Windecker said. “It is going to come down to which team has the heart and the endurance to see it through. It will be another dogfight with two great teams.”