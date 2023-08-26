The Kingman Academy football team used a couple big plays in the final two minutes of the game on Thursday to break a deadlock with Chino Valley and then put the game away. The Tigers came home from their trip to Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome with an 18-6 victory, and a 2-0 start to the season.

“It was a dogfight the whole game,” said Kingman Academy head coach Sean Windecker. “Neither one of us could push it in until the end of the game – we both made it inside the 5 yard line and couldn’t push it in. I just think both teams showed a lot of heart, and it really was a dogfight.”