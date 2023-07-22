James Jones

 AP Photo/Matt York, File

PHOENIX — James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career, a 49th overall pick from Miami who carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams.

His second career as an NBA executive is showing similar long-term strength.