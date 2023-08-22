Sign up now to become a new Hunter Education Instructor Arizona Game & Fish Aug 22, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Share your love of the outdoors with the next generation of sportsmen.The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has opportunities for new Hunter Educators and is providing training throughout the state.Hunter Educators provide an invaluable service by sharing their knowledge and talents with students on hunting safety and skills that are critical to the future of the hunting heritage.All trainings will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following AZGFD regional offices:• Aug. 26: 9140 E. 28th St., Yuma.• Oct. 7: 3500 S. Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff.• Nov. 4: 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix.For more information, or to register, email: azhuntereducation@azgfd.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Trial set for Virginia attempted murder suspect Body recovered at Cabinsite Cove Environmentalist group sues over habitat for endangered snake found in Mohave County Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView