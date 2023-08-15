SPORTS-FBN-OHER-LAWSUIT-CH

Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher during a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Sean Tuohy is refuting Michael Oher’s allegation that the Tuohy family tricked the NFL star who inspired “The Blind Side” into a conservatorship instead of adopting him — allegations that Tuohy finds “insulting.”

The sports commentator said he is “devastated” by Oher’s Monday filing in a Tennessee probate court that alleges Tuohy and his wife, Leigh Anne, “enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward.” The former Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers tackle, whose life story was dramatized in the 2009 film, is alleging that the couple duped him into signing a legal document in 2004 that made them his conservators instead of his adoptive parents.