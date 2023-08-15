LOS ANGELES — Sean Tuohy is refuting Michael Oher’s allegation that the Tuohy family tricked the NFL star who inspired “The Blind Side” into a conservatorship instead of adopting him — allegations that Tuohy finds “insulting.”
The sports commentator said he is “devastated” by Oher’s Monday filing in a Tennessee probate court that alleges Tuohy and his wife, Leigh Anne, “enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward.” The former Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers tackle, whose life story was dramatized in the 2009 film, is alleging that the couple duped him into signing a legal document in 2004 that made them his conservators instead of his adoptive parents.
The 2004 legal arrangement gave the couple, who were played by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock in the film, “total control over Michael Oher’s ability to negotiate for or enter any contract, despite the fact that he was over 18 years of age and had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities,” the 37-year-old’s petition said. It also gave the Tuohys legal authority to make business deals in the athlete’s name, including those involved in the movie that earned Bullock an Oscar.
But Tuohy on Monday told the Daily Memphian that he never tricked Oher into a conservatorship, nor did he earn millions in royalties from the movie, which made more than $300 million at the worldwide box office.
“It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16,” Tuohy said.
The Memphis Grizzlies commentator said that author Michael Lewis, his childhood friend who wrote the 2006 book that was adapted into the John Lee Hancock film, gave the family “half of his share” and “everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael [Oher].” Tuohy estimates that the shares were “about $14,000, each.”
He added that they were “never offered money” and “never asked for money” because he had already reportedly made more than $200 million from the sale of his fast-food franchises.
Tuohy told the newspaper that the 2004 legal arrangement had nothing to do with the movie. He alleged that the NCAA told him that if Oher wanted to attend Tuohy’s alma mater, Ole Miss, he would need to be considered part of the family because of the Tuohys’ “booster” status at the University of Mississippi. (Oher entered the school on a football scholarship in August 2005 at age 19, his petition said.)
“Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn’t like that,” Tuohy said. “They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family. I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you’re planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.’
He added that they contacted lawyers who told them that they couldn’t adopt a person who was over the age of 18 and “the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship.”
“We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court,” Tuohy said.
Oher was one of 12 children born to his biological mother, Denise Oher, who was among those listed in the 2004 “Petition for Appointment of Conservators,” which was meant to remain in place until Michael Oher was 25 or the legal arrangement was terminated by court order. Oher’s attorney described it as an “unconscionably unfair document” that was never terminated, modified or accompanied by annual financial accounting filings.