(From left) Don Martin, Don Lash and Doris Lash.

 Special to the Miner

The last couple of months have been really tough for me personally. I have lost a couple of good friends and fellow sportsmen. These were really good people, and it makes me very, very sad.

Last month I lost my friend and fellow Arizona Hunter Education Instructor Jim Rich to cancer, and he was young, just 63 years old. Then last week I lost another long-time friend, and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met, Don Lash.