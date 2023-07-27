Ralphie

Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie is run across the field by handlers before a game between the Colorado and the Arizona State on Oct. 29, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado.

 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images/TNS

The conference of champions appears to be in crisis.

Colorado’s announcement Thursday that it will return to the Big 12 comes a little more than a year after Southern California and UCLA said they were ditching the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. It leaves the league that has won more NCAA championships than any other facing an uncertain future.