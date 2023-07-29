Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during a game on April 9.

 Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has never said publicly that he wants to be traded and that he wants to be traded only to the Heat.

But his agent, Aaron Goodwin, has said that, and that isn’t sitting well with the league.