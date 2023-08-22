Mohave Sportsman Club offers shotgun shooting on Sundays By DON MARTIN Outdoors Writer Aug 22, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With dove season just over a week away, the Mohave Sportsman Club has announced that shooters can sharpen up their eye by visiting the 7 Mile Hill clay target facility.Shotgun shooters can shoot trap, skeet or sporting clays at the range on Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m.Shooters must provide their own ammo, as none is available at the range. Shooters must have eye and earing protection.Shooters can purchase a card for $50.00 or they can purchase single use fees.In addition to the clay target facilities that are open to the public, there are also other programs where the shooters can utilize the handgun, rifle or archery range.For more information on the 7 Mile Hill Range, call 928-753-8038. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Sign up now to become a new Hunter Education Instructor Two missing hikers located in Monolith Gardens Havasu man gets 169 years for shootout in Kingman Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView