Diamondbacks

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.

 Photo by Floridan, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3AWYt7d

MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday's game at Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are the second team where MLB has had to step in to deliver the games.