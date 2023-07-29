Miguel Cabrera

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera, left, gives autographs before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami.

 AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

MIAMI — Miguel Cabrera’s farewell tour has reached a special location.

The Detroit Tigers’ slugger is approaching the last two months of his major league career. And in his final season, Cabrera has received numerous tributes in visiting stadiums.