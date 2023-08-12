The long contractual saga surrounding IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou took another wild twist Friday when the head of McLaren Racing told his team the Spaniard has “no intention of honoring his contract” next year.

In a letter sent to the Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou had given him multiple assurances he’d be wearing papaya in 2024 and has already received an advance on his salary.