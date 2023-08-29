Lee Williams volleyball fell to Paradise Honors on Monday The Miner Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated Aug 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lee Williams volleyball team played its second match of the season on the road in a 4A matchup against the Paradise Honors Panthers, who opened their season with this match.The Volunteers dropped to 1-1 after falling to the Panthers 3-1 by set scores of 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 18-25.Lee Williams will host the Lake Havasu Knights on Monday at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Trouble with T-birds: 3 Bullhead businesses ban MHS students 14 AGs back compensation for Downwinders compensation program Juvenile arrested in hay bale fire Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView