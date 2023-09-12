Lee Williams opened its swim meet on Monday against Horizon Honors by recognizing the Volunteers’ five seniors - each of whom stood on the starting block holding and American flag out over the water for the National Anthem.
Although Horizon Honors ended up winning the meet, Volunteers coach Caleb Presnal said he was impressed with the spirit of the team, and the improvement he saw.
“The biggest thing that stood out to me is the comradery that this team has,” Presnal said. “They were standing and yelling for their teammates, and for Horizon Honors. We are working through some of the technical issues right now. At the last meet we saw quite a few things that we need to work on, and we haven’t had a practice between now and then – I’ve just talked to them. So I’m impressed with some of the adjustments I saw. We had some improved times from Friday until now.”
Presnal said because it was the last home meet, seniors Ben Connell, Maddie Dyson, Paul Fontaine, Christophe Voigt, and Kristal Zullo all got to compete in some of their favorite events.
“They mean a ton to our team. Our two senior captains have been captains for two years now, so there is a lot of leadership in that group,” he said. “These guys have gone through the middle school program and come over to the high school program – so that is seven years swimming with the district. It has been a lot of fun, with as long as we have worked with these seniors.”
The Volunteers will be back in action Tuesday at Marcus Pool, taking on Yuma and Gila Ridge starting at 4 p.m.