The Lee Williams girls golf team traveled to Lake Havasu for a match against the Knights and the Mohave Thunderbirds on Wednesday. The heat and humidity affected the golfers through the match but the Volunteers adjusted well.

“They adjusted well to this heat. Compared to what it probably is in Kingman and not as humid. It’s definitely hotter than Kingman and it’s definitely more humid after all those rainstorms,” Lee Williams coach Rebekah Sherwood said. “The humidity really kicked it up here, so it’s just hot and muggy. You either play good or you don’t in it and unfortunately it probably got the best of them today.”