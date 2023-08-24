The Lee Williams girls golf team traveled to Lake Havasu for a match against the Knights and the Mohave Thunderbirds on Wednesday. The heat and humidity affected the golfers through the match but the Volunteers adjusted well.
“They adjusted well to this heat. Compared to what it probably is in Kingman and not as humid. It’s definitely hotter than Kingman and it’s definitely more humid after all those rainstorms,” Lee Williams coach Rebekah Sherwood said. “The humidity really kicked it up here, so it’s just hot and muggy. You either play good or you don’t in it and unfortunately it probably got the best of them today.”
As a team, Lee Williams finished with 232 strokes, second behind Lake Havasu’s 170 as Linnea Gustafson led the Volunteers in fourth with 44. Cash Proffit finished sixth (57), Brooke Dixon eighth (59), and Summer Westover in a tie for 10th with 72.
“Overall it was a good first match. It was just hot and getting them out after being cold after last season, it’s hard to come out the first match,” Sherwood said. “I’m just happy they finished, honestly, it gets the first round scaries out of the way and we know what we need to work on and we know how to regroup and refocus and get situated for the rest of the matches.”
The Volunteers will travel to Bullhead City for a match against Mohave and Mingus Union at 3 p.m. Sherwood hopes it will be cooler during the next match.
“Honestly, we can’t really do anything about the heat. It’s just increasing their stamina, if anything, making sure they stay cool,” Sherwood said. “We can’t really prepare for matches in that way. It’s a battle of the elements at that point. So hopefully, we have a cooler day the next time and hopefully we can stay cool, stay hydrated, stay shaded.”