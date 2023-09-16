The Lee Williams football team continued its momentum as they hosted the Moon Valley Rockets on Friday, winning 49-19, moving to 4-0 on the season.
The first half of the game saw the Volunteers in unfamiliar territory as they were behind for the majority of it.
"That was a part of when adversity strikes, it's how you answer and we were answering very poorly for a quarter and a half. We didn't know how to answer it. We haven't been losing yet this year, so we were down 19-7. That's two scores,” coach Stevann Brown said. “It was just something we weren't expecting but just something we haven't witnessed yet and our kids kind of struggled how to get by that and it turned into penalties, bad snaps, fumbles, and blown defensive coverages.
"We've got to understand now that that's fixed, it can't ever happen again and then we move forward, we move past it and we say okay let's regroup every single week and let's get on to the next moment."
The Rockets scored first on a 60-yard run just over two minutes into the game and it wasn't long until the Volunteers answered back.
Noah Petrauschke threw an 18-yard pass to Dawrius Walema for the touchdown.
Moon Valley scored the next two touchdowns to go up 19-7. Lee Williams scored once more on a Kruz Yocum run from two yards out to put the Volunteers within five to end the first quarter.
Before the second quarter, the athletes were told by coaches to just take a breath.
"(We) couldn't start any worse and we told the kids that. So what we just had to do was just take a deep breath. We have a group of really athletic kids so we get overwhelmed. When things aren't going our way, we kind of stop breathing, we tighten up all of our muscles and we kind of forget what to do. So when we just breathe, everything's gonna be fine after that and that's what happened."
After that quarter, the Volunteers would go off running while not allowing Moon Valley to score again.
The last score of the first half saw the second Petrauschke to Walema connection with 8:21 left in the second quarter but the extra point was blocked, giving Lee Williams a 20-19 lead into halftime.
The second half shutout is the third of the season for the Volunteers.
"Our second half shutout is our third of the year. Our defense has had a tendency to come out of halftime really strong and that's not common, it's usually the other way around," Brown said. "You are stout in the first half and then you might give up a tub here and there in the second half. For us to always have a very strong second half that's good for us moving forward and we're excited about it.
"Offensively, minus a fumble and a turnover on downs, we scored every drive we ran the ball as well as we have all season against a really athletic team, did our job and we executed and that's all we can ask for."
Petrauschke scored both third quarter touchdowns and the first in the fourth on runs. The two in the third quarter from around 60 yards out and the one in the fourth on a 5-yard run. Following two of the touchdowns, the Volunteers had successful two-point conversions.
The final score of the game came with under three and a half minutes left on a 25-yard run by Izaiah Orozco. The point after attempt was blocked for the final score of 49-19.
The Volunteers will have a big test ahead of them as they face a 5-0 Mohave Thunderbirds team at the Anderson Auto Group Field House on Friday.
“I know that's a great football team. They have really talented players just like us,” Brown said. “We'll prepare for them just like we do every week watching their film and they'll be watching our film and it's gonna be a battle and no greater place to have it than in the field house.”