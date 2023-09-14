Kingman High School hosted its cross country meet on Wednesday with schools from around the area as Lee Williams took both the boys and girls races.
Volunteer Wyatt Pickering won the boys race and behind him, Jacob Batty and Arman Salim from Kingman Academy crossed the line in second and third. Times for the boys were unavailable due to a glitch in the system.
The Bulldogs finished in third with 82 points behind Lee Williams with 34 and Lake Havasu with 52. Kingman Academy followed with 92.
For the girls, Lee Williams’ Taliyah Crook crossed first in 22:07 with teammate Chloe Miller in third with a time of 23:31.
Kingman Academy’s Olivia Overson was fourth in 23:42 as Kingman’s two runners Madison Stuart and Jasmine Sipe finished 14th and 28th.
Lee Williams will compete in the Four Corners meet in Flagstaff on Saturday as Kingman and Kingman Academy will have until Sept. 22 when the Tigers will host their meet.
Boys
Team
1. Lee Williams, 34; 2. Lake Havasu, 52; 3. Kingman, 82; 4. Kingman Academy, 92; 5. Laughlin, 131
Individual
Kingman: 4. Adan Cervantes; 12. Taylor Haller; 14. Zach Gipson; 25. Thomas Meier; 27. Max Stoeder; 31. Deon Jackson; 36. Alix Brown; 39. Steven Perez; 44. William Conley
Kingman Academy: 2. Jacob Batty; 3. Arman Salim; 20. Grant White; Conrad Demke; 41. Zerile Mortenson
Lee Williams: 1. Wyatt Pickering; 4. Tyler Allred; 5. Elias Wilcock; 8. Cisco Guyan; 17. Sam Novak; 19. Zeke Mazon; 22. Tucker Hudgens; 35. Elijah Jones; 42. Benjamin Longbrake
Girls
Teams
1. Lee Williams, 23; 2. Lake Havasu, 37
Individual
Kingman: 14. Madison Stuart, 28:12; 28. Jasmine Sipe, 48:23