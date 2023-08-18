Lee Williams and KHS boys golf

Lee Williams’ Brodie O’Banion chips a shot up onto the green, as Kingman’s Carson Jones looks on.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

The first home golf meet of the season has come and gone as the Kingman High School boy’s golf team hosted the Lee Williams Volunteers and Lake Havasu Knights at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course Thursday.

For Kingman, this was the first meet of the year and with a young team, they know where they are at as they move forward through the season.