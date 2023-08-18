The first home golf meet of the season has come and gone as the Kingman High School boy’s golf team hosted the Lee Williams Volunteers and Lake Havasu Knights at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course Thursday.
For Kingman, this was the first meet of the year and with a young team, they know where they are at as they move forward through the season.
“I felt like the kids were a little bit disappointed in how they did,” Kingman coach Jim Jones said. “Personally, I think we could have done better than we did but I'm not too surprised how we did. Now we got something, we know where we're at and we've got something we can work towards and get better.”
The Volunteers started their season on Tuesday in Prescott and the difference between that meet and this meet was stark.
“We did a thousand times better. It was almost like a night and day difference. Tuesday when we were in Prescott, they were doing really well and then the weather came around,” Lee Williams coach Rebekah Sherwood said. “Lightning started striking too much so we had a delay and you know when a delay comes, it tends to get in their head. It was hard to recover from that and then today, they turned it around. They came out guns blazing and they showed what they're capable of and we took the win today so that's what I like to see.”
Volunteer Brodie O’Banion finished as the top golfer of the day with a personal best 35, followed by Havasu’s Derek McCoy and Volunteer Ethan Arney with a 37 to round out the top three. Kingman’s highest finisher was junior Joe Scott with a 44 to finish in seventh.
Kingman will travel to Bullhead City for a matchup with Mohave on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Laughlin Ranch Golf Course.
“We need to work on everything. We are a young, inexperienced team and when you have young kids that play golf that haven't played a lot, they're going to struggle,” Jones said. “That's just the way it is.”
Lee Williams’ next meet will be the Arizona Fall Preview at Grand Canyon University on August 25.
“We're going to do qualifiers next week. Monday is our first round of qualifiers then Tuesday will be the second round and that will determine who's going to be traveling on Thursday down to the fall preview,” Sherwood said. “There's always something to work on. They're pretty in tune with their games and some of them need help with putting and others need help with just a little rotation and knowing their ball striking. So it'll be a little mixture of stuff.”
The Lee Williams girl’s golf team will begin its season on Wednesday at Lake Havasu Golf Club at 3 p.m.
“Girls we're just mostly focusing on you know getting it in the middle of the fairway and making their chips and their putts is mostly what I'm concerned about,” Sherwood said. “Keeping their head in the game and just trying to shoot their personal best."