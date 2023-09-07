The Lee Williams cross country teams hosted the first meet of the season on Wednesday, which featured teams from around the area including Kingman Academy and Kingman.
The Volunteers competed in Chandler over the weekend, finishing with many personal best times.
“It went really well, they had good times. They were pleased with what they did. I was pleased with what they did. Elias Wilcock was seventh in the sophomore boy’s race with a 17:20.6, a personal record by 23 seconds,” Lee Williams coach Joan Abraham said. “Wyatt Pickering was second in the senior boy’s race with a 15:58.7, a personal record by eight seconds. Tyler Allred was 22nd with a 17:35.3. And Taliyah Crook was sixth with a 19:44.8, a personal record by 21 seconds.”
In their home meet, Lee Williams won both boys and girls over Lake Havasu with 27 and 22 points.
“It was a nice start to the season and now we just move on from here and see how we can keep improving,” Abraham said. “We were lucky both teams won boys and girls and my boys didn’t run to their full capabilities, but they were saving it for this coming Saturday.”
Kingman Academy took the win individually in the boys race with Jacob Batty crossing the line first in 18:22.84. Lee Williams’ Taliyah Crook finished first in the girls race.
“Kingman Academy’s Jacob Batty ran a great race, so he deserves the credit for winning. He did an awesome job,” Abraham said. “Taliyah Crook from our team on the girls side, she did an excellent job. So she’s doing really well.”
For this being the first meet of the season for Kingman and Kingman Academy, both coaches were happy with how the team competed, especially with the course being hilly.
“I am always happy with what they do at the Lee Williams course because of the amount of hills involved,” Tigers coach Jordan Groh said. “We had some impressive performances, a lot of pushing it as far as they could in very difficult terrain, and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
“First meet, I’m very proud of my whole team,” Kingman coach Tommy Perez said. “Overall, we did better than expected and I know what condition we’re in now and I know what to work on. So, from this point on, it’s hard work, hard, hard work.”
Both the Tigers and Bulldogs have relatively small girls teams. For Kingman Academy, the highest finisher was Olivia Overson in fourth. After Batty, Arman Salim finished second for the Tiger boys and Groh is excited to see how both teams will shake up against other runners.
“So I felt the girls did really well all things considered. We’ve got a small team but we’ve got a lot of heart and effort in the in the squad and Olivia did really well all things considered and I know that as we race on some flatter courses through the rest of the season, times are really gonna drop and as we compare those faster times with the rest of the state. I’m very excited for the season,” Groh said. “In a similar way for the boys, we’ve got some really fast courses planned and I’m very excited to see how they shake up against the rest of the statewide competition.”
The Bulldogs had one competitor on the girls side in Madison Stuart, who finished 17th with a time of 32:21.29. The boys finished where Perez expected them to but also feels like there is room for improvement like every team does.
“Madison Stuart was the only girl today because we had girls that were sick and then one girl that had other stuff to do, but overall, she did well. She’s a strong and dedicated runner. I’m proud of her,” Perez said. “The boys that I expected to come top came in. So we got Adan Cervantes, our top runner from last year that went to state, he did really well. Taylor Haller, Zach Gipson, and Max Stoeder all came in where I wanted them to come in. So there’s a lot of work to do, but they came in where I thought they should.”
As the season progresses, the Tigers look to use aerobic training as they work to expand their lung capacity for races.
“So throughout the rest of the season, we’re gonna transition from aerobic training, which is very cardio lung capacity focused to training more speed elements as we get closer to the end of the season,” Groh said. “Then training workouts that really take away the feeling like you have plenty of oxygen in your lungs and just pushing ourselves to the limit in terms of those threshold levels.”
The Volunteers will run in the Fountain Hills Invite on Saturday, which will feature plenty of runners from around the state.
“On Saturday, we run at Fountain Hills and that will be a good indicator for us. I think both teams have a good chance of qualifying for state and that’s always the end goal, to make it to state so hopefully it should be good on Saturday and hopefully we will make a good showing,” Abraham said. “They’ve done a good job so far and I’m excited about the season. It looks like it’s gonna be a good one.”
Kingman and Kingman Academy will next race on Wednesday when the Bulldogs host their meet.
“So our home meet will be the next meet, that’s a more laid back meet. They’re used to that meet, so we should do really well there,” Perez said. “It’s just all about, from this point on, it’s just pushing them out to their next level and then hopefully everybody who’s sick is back and healthy. I’m just looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season brings to us.”