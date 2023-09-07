Cross country

Runners from Lee Williams, Kingman Academy, and Kingman line up for the start of the first local cross country meet of the season at Lee Williams High School.

 Bryanna Winner/River City Newspapers

The Lee Williams cross country teams hosted the first meet of the season on Wednesday, which featured teams from around the area including Kingman Academy and Kingman.

The Volunteers competed in Chandler over the weekend, finishing with many personal best times.