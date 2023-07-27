LOS ANGELES — In his first public statement since his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness during a workout at USC, LeBron James offered positive news.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” James tweeted Thursday. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”