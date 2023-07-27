LOS ANGELES — In his first public statement since his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness during a workout at USC, LeBron James offered positive news.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” James tweeted Thursday. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”
Monday at 9:26 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Center for a medical emergency, according to a department spokeswoman. Bronny James lost consciousness and was taken “Code 3, lights and sirens” to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after the ambulance arrived, according to a source who was not authorized to speak about the situation publicly, The Los Angeles Times previously reported.
Tuesday morning, a family spokesperson released a statement thanking the USC training staff.
“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
James is the second high-profile USC basketball player to suffer cardiac arrest in the last year-plus. Vince Iwuchukwu was able to return to the court six months after his cardiac arrest.
James committed to USC in May and was set to begin his freshman season with the Trojans later this year.