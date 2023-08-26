Kingman football starts season with 56-0 win over Kofa Miner Staff Aug 26, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingman football team handled its business on Friday, opening the 2023 season with a blow-out 56-0 road win at Kofa in Yuma.It was a non-region game for the Bulldogs, who play in the 3A West region. But with the win, Kingman is off to a 1-0 start to the season.No stats or additional information about the game were availible when the Miner went to press.Kingman’s first opponent, Kofa, is now 0-2 after a 37-13 loss to Fountain Hills last week.UP NEXTKingman will host its first home game on Friday, Sept. 1 as the Bulldogs take on cross-town rival Kingman Academy The Tigers are 2-0 so far this season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Kingman considers renewing scooter agreement with Bird, six months after previous contract expired How the Endangered Species Act helped bring Arizona native species back from the brink of extinction Adoption Spotlight | Reyes Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView