The Kingman Bulldogs boys golf team hosted their second dual of the season against the Lee Williams Volunteers and Mohave Thunderbirds at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs saw a big step as the young team has seen improvements over the three duals they’ve been in so far.
“We got a lot of young guys who haven't played a lot and I think the thing that I'm happiest about is that three of our players have progressively shot better scores,” Kingman coach Jim Jones said. “Each tournament they've gotten a little better.
“I think Joe Scott went from like 44 to 42 and today he shot 36. Connor Valandingham first tournament shot 50. Then he shot 43 and then today he shot 42,” Jones said. “I just kind of feel like every one of our guys are getting better. That's what we're interested in is like you know we just want them to get better and they are so they're working hard and they're getting better and that's really all you can ask for.”
Scott led all golfers shooting a 36, followed by Volunteers Brodie O’Banion and Jacob Lander, both with 39.
“They did well today. They were definitely different than over the weekend. Brodie (O’Banion) and Jake (Lander) still had good scores,” Lee Williams coach Rebekah Sherwood said. “Everybody else knows what they need to work on. So (today) is going to be specializing on what they need to fix and then get ready for our next match next week.”
For the next match, the Volunteers will be working on the short game.
“I guess we still need to work on the short game,” Sherwood said. “It sounds like a lot of chipping and a lot of putting that we're going to work on, get it squared away and get closer chips and make the putts.”
The next match for both teams will be on Tuesday as the Volunteers host the Bulldogs and Mohave Accelerated.
“Just keep doing what we're doing. Work hard at practice,” Jones said. “We try to work on every part of the game and we'll just continue to do that and just yeah just continue to try to get better.”