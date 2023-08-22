Kingman boys golf in Laughlin

Mohave High School’s Grant Collins sinks a 12-foot putt on the first green at Laughlin Ranch during Tuesday’s meet with Kingman. Kingman High School’s Joe Scott looks on from the edge of the green.

 Bill McMillen/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — The Kingman boys golf team traveled to Laughlin, Nevada on Tuesday to take on Mohave High School at Laughlin Ranch Gold Club.

Kingman had four golfers place, with Connor Valandingham and Joe Scott shooting a 43. Carson Newton recorded a 47, while James Bias also played his first round of the season to finish sixth.