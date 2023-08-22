Kingman boys golf gets in a round at Laughlin Ranch River City Newspapers Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mohave High School’s Grant Collins sinks a 12-foot putt on the first green at Laughlin Ranch during Tuesday’s meet with Kingman. Kingman High School’s Joe Scott looks on from the edge of the green. Bill McMillen/River City Newspapers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — The Kingman boys golf team traveled to Laughlin, Nevada on Tuesday to take on Mohave High School at Laughlin Ranch Gold Club.Kingman had four golfers place, with Connor Valandingham and Joe Scott shooting a 43. Carson Newton recorded a 47, while James Bias also played his first round of the season to finish sixth.The Thunderbirds had only three players compete but had the top individual score from Grant Collins, who shot a 40. Branden Collins finished fourth with a 46, and Noah Betts also played for Mohave.Kingman will host the next match for these two teams at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Aug. 29, joined by Lee Williams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Trial set for Virginia attempted murder suspect Body recovered at Cabinsite Cove Environmentalist group sues over habitat for endangered snake found in Mohave County Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView