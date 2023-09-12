Kingman boys golf finishes third of three in Coconino By MICHAEL ZOGG Kingman Miner Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingman boys golf team went on the road to Aspen Valley Golf Club to take on Mohave Accelerated and host Coconino on Tuesday.The Bulldogs finished in third place as a team with 208 points. Coconino won the meet with 170, followed by Mohave Accelerated with 189.Junior Joe Scott led the way for Kingman with a round of 41 - five strokes behind first place. Sophomore Carson Newton finished with 46 for a tie for seventh place.Senior Connor Valandingham (58), sophomore James Bies (62), and sophomore James Franco (70) finished in 15-17th place respectively. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Lee Williams swimmers improve times on senior night Kingman boys golf finishes third of three in Coconino State legislative committee scrutinizes “Big Tech” in hearing Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView