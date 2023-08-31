The Kingman Academy Tigers swim team hosted the first meet of the season against the Mohave Thunderbirds and Kingman Bulldogs at Centennial Pool on Thursday.
“It's a great day, meets are the best. It's a lot of energy, a lot of excitement,” Tigers coach Teri Rose said. “I'm excited, the kids are excited. We are all friends here, Mohave's our friends. That's why we always have them first, so we're good to be here.”
The meet was set up into three duals for scoring with the Thunderbirds taking both of theirs against the Kingman schools and Kingman Academy taking theirs against the Kingman.
The Bulldogs improved on their times from practice, shaving seconds off.
“I think that they did great and especially because some of them are brand new and broke their first times and their records even from practice,” Kingman coach Faith Skousen said. “So they are really showing some great movement. It was impressive to see them swim this and shave like five or six seconds off of their practice time.”
For Kingman, Jaila Gabriel, Kiera Shurtz, and Danika O’Hara finished in the top three in some of their respective events.
“Jaila finished third in the (50-yard free) and Keira and Danika came first and second in their event. They did amazing, so super proud of them,” Skousen said. “Some of them are swimming new strokes like strokes they've never swam before, so it's impressive to see them. The boys are continuing to improve and showing great improvements.”
For Kingman Academy, James Brazdys finished first in the 100 fly and 500 freestyle. Other results from the meet were unavailable at press time.
With growing numbers, the Tigers were able to compete in more events that they weren’t able to last year and with the number of middle schoolers swimming (who had a meet immediately after), the team looks to be in good shape not only the rest of the year but for years to come.
“I'm super excited, we have more kids swimming this year. It's the year before the Olympics,” Rose said. “Our middle school's at 33 kids right now and we have 11 swimming right now in the high school, which is up from last year. So swimming's really big in our city and it's good for everybody, all the schools.”
Kingman Academy will host the Northwest Arizona Invite on Friday, September 8 as Kingman will travel to Mohave for a meet against the Thunderbirds, San Luis Sidewinders and Yuma Criminals. The Bulldogs won’t be practicing before the meet so the swimmers will be working on stamina on their own.
“My kids did say that they were going to work on their stamina through other dry land exercises to help them continue, you know, keeping the momentum up from swimming, for swimming,” Skousen said.