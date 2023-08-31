The Kingman Academy Tigers swim team hosted the first meet of the season against the Mohave Thunderbirds and Kingman Bulldogs at Centennial Pool on Thursday.

“It's a great day, meets are the best. It's a lot of energy, a lot of excitement,” Tigers coach Teri Rose said. “I'm excited, the kids are excited. We are all friends here, Mohave's our friends. That's why we always have them first, so we're good to be here.”