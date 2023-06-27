KINGMAN – The Kingman 8-10 All-Stars hosted the district tournamnet, which began June 16 and ended June 22 with the Lake Havasu City Little League team coming away as the champion over the host.

Kingman fell to Lake Havasu in the championship 27-5. Two days prior, the two teams faced off in the winner’s bracket, with Lake Havasu coming out with a 20 -7 win.