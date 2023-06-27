Kingman 8-10 team finishes district runner-up By BRYANNA WINNER For the Miner Bryanna Winner Author email Jun 27, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN – The Kingman 8-10 All-Stars hosted the district tournamnet, which began June 16 and ended June 22 with the Lake Havasu City Little League team coming away as the champion over the host.Kingman fell to Lake Havasu in the championship 27-5. Two days prior, the two teams faced off in the winner’s bracket, with Lake Havasu coming out with a 20 -7 win.Kingman had the first day off as the only game being played was between Mohave Valley and Parker.On Saturday, June 17, Kingman faced Bullhead City in a lopsided 22-3 win.After falling to Lake Havasu the first time, Kingman moved to the loser’s bracket, where they faced Mohave Valley. Mohave Valley won two straight before Kingman took the 17-2 win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryanna Winner Author email Follow Bryanna Winner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Top 3 Sara Ungaro is Mohave County Community Services Workforce Development Manager No injuries reported in structure fire ‘It’s time for our students to come home’ Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView