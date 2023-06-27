LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Kingman 10-12 All-Stars started the District 9 Tournament going 2-1, falling to Blythe Friday night before coming back and beating Mohave Valley on Sunday. Kingman then defeated Bullhead 7-0 on Monday.
In Friday’s 3-0 loss, Blythe scored on a single in the first inning before the game turned into a pitcher’s duel as the team would get three straight outs behind Kingman pitcher Gabriel Cruz the next two innings.
Blythe scored the final two runs in the fourth on a single and the fifth on a homerun to center. Cruz pitched 4 1/3, giving up six hits, three runs (two earned) and eight strikeouts. Demarcus Walcma came in to finish the game with a walk and five strikeouts.
Kingman was an offensive power in Sunday’s 12-2 win as the team had 10 hits as Isaac Drybread, Izrael Orozco, Lucas McMinon and Cruz each had multi-hit games. Walcma and Parker Miller also recorded hits in the win.
The team scored one in the second frame on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch before scoring six in the third to extend the lead. Orozco doubled in an RBI before a ground out by Walcma brought in another. The next three came in on a Mohave Valley error, single by Cruz and a groundout.
Mohave Valley scored two in the fourth before the rest of the game was all Kingman. McMinon homered to left to begin the fifth before a single by Miller, bases loaded walk by Uriah Orozco, error and another walk drawn by Drybread finished the scoring.
McMinon pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit, both runs, and recorded five strikeouts and three walks. Drybread finished on the mound with a strikeout, walk and hit.
Kingman defeated Bullhead City in a 7-0 shutout win for the team's second straight win.
Drybread got the start on the mound, giving up the only three hits allowed while striking out seven and walking three in five innings. Jorden Murphy pitched the final inning, striking out one.
The team scored six in the first inning on an Izreal Orozco double and McMinon single before a Walcma walk scored the third run. With one out, Cruz hit an RBI single to bring in Walcma and McMinon. Jasen Murphy would score on an error by the pitcher the following batter.
In the third frame, the final run was scored as Izrael Orzoco reached base on an error before running all the way home on the same error.
Blythe and Kingman will have their rematch tonight to decide who will face Lake Havasu City in the championship game.