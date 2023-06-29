LAKE HAVASU CITY- After falling to Blythe on Friday, the Kingman 10-12 All-Stars battled their way through the loser’s bracket to face Lake Havasu City in Wednesday’s District 9 championship game.
“It was a battle,” head coach Shaun Munn said. “These kids though, they grind, they never give up, and they're always in every game. They never get down on themselves and it always gives them an opportunity to win. It was rough but they fought through pretty well.”
The championship game saw Kingman jump out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a passed ball and a single by Gabriel Cruz.
Kingman held onto the lead into the bottom of the third, where Lake Havasu took the lead 4-3. Lake Havasu continued to extend its lead to 8-3 by the start of the sixth and final inning. Kingman though, wasn’t going to go down easy.
“(They just needed to) keep their head in the game, relax, have fun, and make adjustments at the plate,” Munn said. “When it's slower pitching, you know, you kind of got away a little bit and they made adjustments and we almost had it.”
Kingman mounted a comeback in the frame with Demarcus Walema and Jasen Murphy doubles to left field. The final run came on a steal at home by Murphy. The comeback fell short as Lake Havasu defeated Kingman 8-7.
Walema, Lucas McMillon and Izrael Orozco had two hits apiece. Also getting hits were Cruz, Aiden Segura, and Isaac Drybread.
Cruz got the start on the mound, going four innings and gave up six hits, five runs (three earned), two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Murphy came in to start the five as he gave up two hits, three runs (one earned) and a walk before McMillon finished the game with a strikeout.
For 10 of the players, this was their final little league tournament but they will take this experience and continue to work hard.
“I'm proud of them,” Munn said. “A lot of them I coached on other teams like middle school and our travel ball program and they're just going to continue to be good young men and continue to work hard.”