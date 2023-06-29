LAKE HAVASU CITY- After falling to Blythe on Friday, the Kingman 10-12 All-Stars battled their way through the loser’s bracket to face Lake Havasu City in Wednesday’s District 9 championship game.

“It was a battle,” head coach Shaun Munn said. “These kids though, they grind, they never give up, and they're always in every game. They never get down on themselves and it always gives them an opportunity to win. It was rough but they fought through pretty well.”