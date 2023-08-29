PHOENIX – As soon as students at William T. Machan Elementary filed out of their classrooms and headed toward a giant furry friend, their weary faces from a long school day immediately sported smiles.

Baxter, the Arizona Diamondbacks mascot, greeted kids Thursday with extended embraces, high-fives and photo opportunities. Students at Machan, which features a student population that is 98% Hispanic, joyfully chanted ‘Baila!’ to each other in front of Baxter and danced in the sweltering heat as they waited to hop on the Diamondbacks’ Delivering Dreams Bus operated by Assistance League Phoenix.