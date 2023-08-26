High School Sports Schedule Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, August 28• Girls golf: Lee Williams at Mohave, 11 a.m. (Laughlin Ranch Golf Course)• Volleyball: Lee Williams at Paradise Honors, 6 p.m.Tuesday, August 29• Boys golf: Kingman vs Lee Williams and Mohave, 2 p.m. (Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course)Wednesday, August 30• Volleyball: Kingman at Seligman, 5 p.m.• Girls golf: Lee Williams vs Bradshaw Mountain, 3 p.m. (Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Kingman considers renewing scooter agreement with Bird, six months after previous contract expired How the Endangered Species Act helped bring Arizona native species back from the brink of extinction Adoption Spotlight | Reyes Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView