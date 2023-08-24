High School Sports Schedule Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lee Williams football team will be on the road Friday, Aug. 25, opening play at 7 p.m. against Lake Havasu. Pictured is Aaron Lobley (left) and Noah Petrauschke during practice on Tuesday. JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 25• Football: Kingman at Kofa, 7 p.m.• Football: Lee Williams at Lake Havasu, 7 p.m.Monday, Aug. 28• Girls golf: Lee Williams at Mohave, 11 a.m. at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course• Volleyball: Lee Williams at Paradise Honors, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 29• Boys golf: Kingman vs Lee Williams and Mohave, 2 p.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Golf CourseWednesday, Aug. 30• Volleyball: Kingman at Seligman, 5 p.m.• Girls golf: Lee Williams vs Bradshaw Mountain, 3 p.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Golf CourseThursday, Aug. 31• Swim/Dive: Kingman Academy vs Kingman and Mohave, 3 p.m. at Centennial Park• Swim/Dive: Lee Williams and Kofa at Lake Havasu, 4 p.m.• Volleyball: Kingman at Mohave Accelerated, 5 p.m.• Volleyball: Kingman Academy vs Parker, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 For Bullhead mayoral vacancy, timing is everything Did Hilary give Lake Mead a big boost? Not exactly Stargazer gets lost in Refuge. A screenshot of his location saved him, cops say Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView