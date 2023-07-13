Havasu CrossFit athlete Marley Francis, 15, is headed to the most prestigious and sought-after competition floor in the sport of CrossFit – the CrossFit Games.
On August 1, Francis will step foot on the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games competition floor in Madison, Wisconsin, and compete for the title of Fittest Teen On Earth.
“I really look forward to being on that stage,” Francis said. “Because we’ve been there (as spectators) and now I’ll be the one competing.”
The CrossFit Games are described as the ultimate test of fitness. The fittest athletes on Earth are presented with a series of challenges unknown to them until right before the event begins.
“It’ll definitely separate me,” Francis said. “There’s a lot of teenagers who do CrossFit, and I’ve trained with them. But (a Games appearance) will add to my resume.”
Currently, Francis is ranked No. 5 in the world in the teen girls 14-15 division.
The Games will only be her second official CrossFit competition, after competing in and placing 6th overall in her age group at Wodapalooza in Miami, Florida, in January.
“Wodapalooza was a lot of fun, but it was stressful because it was my first competition,” Francis said. “Now I just want to go and crush it.”
In the sport of CrossFit, athletes qualify for the Games through multiple rounds of competition spanning from February to June.
The Games season officially opens with the Open, a worldwide event that all normal CrossFit goers are invited to compete in. The top 10% of athletes in each group advance to the Quarterfinals. From there, only the top 30 athletes in each group advance to the Semifinals. Finally, only the top 10 athletes from Semifinals advance to the CrossFit Games.
In preparation for the Games, Francis has two training sessions per day – one cardio workout and one lifting session.
Francis’s training is set up by Invictus Fitness, a world-class training camp that sends multiple CrossFit athletes to the Games each year. But this year, Francis is the only teenage athlete representing Invictus at the Games.