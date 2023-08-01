Local personal watercraft racer, Anna Glennon, is partnering with digital media platform OnlyFans in part of the brand’s expansion and rebrand effort to motorsport and power sport live streaming.
“I really respect that they’re trying to make a rebrand effort, and to me, supporting motorsports is important because a lot of these big brand deals go to bigger, more mainstream sports and a lot of the time, motorsports and power sports get much smaller slices of support,” Glennon said. “So seeing a brand as big as OnlyFans get involved just warmed me inside.”
OnlyFans has recently partnered with MotoAmerica’s Josh Herrin and the National Hot Rod Association’s Summer Richardson. As the first jet ski racer to partner with OnlyFans, Glennon plans to share jet ski and racing content to her community.
“For athletes, a lot of us just want to share our adventure with people that care,” Glennon said. “More recently, other social media platforms have gotten too noisy with vanity likes and metrics, and it makes it a lot harder to connect with the people that actually care.”
Glennon, 27, grew up in Kansas where her father introduced her to personal watercraft racing, off-roading and lots more outdoors activities. She made the move to Lake Havasu City, the jet ski capital of the world, four years ago to take advantage of the year-round personal watercraft racing season.
“Growing up, I was kind of that awkward kid in school,” Glennon said. “Big glasses, really skinny, awkward, no friends, so finding jet skiing really helped me open up as a person and find my passion. It was really a huge breath of life into me.”
Glennon is a nine-time national champion and world champion in jet ski racing, but during the day, she works at a public relations agency where she works with motor sports brands.
“As a PR person, I really respect what (OnlyFans) is doing,” Glennon said. “I think the coolest thing about starting this OnlyFans account is that I’m already seeing this community of people that have followed me for a very long time and actually care about what I’m doing. Being able to actually hear them and talk to them has been so cool.”