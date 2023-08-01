Anna Glennon

 Courtesy of Rain Porter and Chris Liu

Local personal watercraft racer, Anna Glennon, is partnering with digital media platform OnlyFans in part of the brand’s expansion and rebrand effort to motorsport and power sport live streaming.

“I really respect that they’re trying to make a rebrand effort, and to me, supporting motorsports is important because a lot of these big brand deals go to bigger, more mainstream sports and a lot of the time, motorsports and power sports get much smaller slices of support,” Glennon said. “So seeing a brand as big as OnlyFans get involved just warmed me inside.”