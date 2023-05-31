Arizona_Diamondbacks_2001

Zac Gallen pitched six shutout innings, Ketel Marte and Evan Longoria homered in the first inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Tuesday night. 

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched six shutout innings, Ketel Marte and Evan Longoria homered in the first inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Gallen (7-2) is 6-0 with a 0.66 ERA in six starts at Chase Field this season. He gave up five hits and two walks and struck out seven to win for the first time in three starts and lower his season ERA to 2.72. The right-hander hasn’t allowed a homer in 63 innings — dating to his second start of the season.