Fort Mojave Indian Tribe girls basketball team competes in NABI Tournament.

PHOENIX – The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe was represented by native student athletes this past week in the 20th annual Native American Basketball Invitational Tournament in Phoenix on July 18-22.

This was some of the players’ second time competing in the event as they held both a boys’ and girls’ basketball team in action. Competing with over 80 teams, the boys went 7-2.