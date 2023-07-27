PHOENIX – The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe was represented by native student athletes this past week in the 20th annual Native American Basketball Invitational Tournament in Phoenix on July 18-22.
This was some of the players’ second time competing in the event as they held both a boys’ and girls’ basketball team in action. Competing with over 80 teams, the boys went 7-2.
“We’d like to thank the Fort Mojave Tribe for the sponsorship, all parents, coaches, and fans who came out for this week’s games,” Head Coach Brandon Williams said. “We are looking forward to next year’s NABI tournament.”
Their team consists of Xavier Russell, Luca Walema, Darrell Russell, Luke Mills, Johnny Walema, Thaddeus Nopah, Naysaiah Vargas, Gabriel Short, Michael Burns Jr., and Barrios Holmes.
The girl’s team went 1-1 in pool play and then recorded two more wins in bracket play before being eliminated. This season, the girls have attended a UCLA youth conference and basketball tournament, competed in the Las Vegas Easter Showdown in Fort Hall, Idaho, Hoop Champion in Las Las Vegas, an invitational in San Diego, California, before playing in the NABI.
Girls had an awesome time playing against girls from all over and listening to some presenters giving them the inspiration to play at the next level, head coach Mike Burns said. “I would like to thank the Fort Mojave Tribe for sponsoring our team and would like to thank Alicia Castillo for helping.”
Their team consists of Gisele Burns, Gia Collier, Carissa Collier, Gloriana Collier, Isabella Harvey, Emilee Mills, and Areli Gomez.