JC Amberlyn
Senior quarterback Casen Short went 11-for-22 passing, for 183 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also ran for 50 yards.
The Kingman Academy football team took a step towards it’s goal of making the playoffs this year with a statement-making 49-0 blowout of Mountainside on Saturday.
The Tigers mauled the Wolves on both offense and defense in the rain-soaked and windy game as Kingman Academy gained a total of 333 yards – 183 yards passing and 150 rushing – while holding Mountainside to just 80 total yards.
“I think we performed very well,” said Tigers’ head coach Sean Windecker. “We still have a few aspects of the game that we need to improve upon, but I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication of our boys over the last three to four months. I think Mountainside is a very good team, but our boys are prepared and are ready to go the distance. We really have our sights on making the playoffs this year. Mountainside was just the first step towards that goal.”
Windecker applauded senior quarterback Casen Short’s ability to overcome the adverse weather, going 11-for-22 passing for 183, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Short also ran the ball five times for 50 yards.
“He had great intestinal fortitude being able to play in those conditions with the rain and the wind,” Windecker said.
Junior wide receiver, defensive back, and kicker Gabe Torres also stood out in all three phases of the game on Saturday with a team-high 92 yards receiving and a touchdown on three catches. He also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
“He scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball, and is also a tremendous kicker,” Windecker said. “He can kick it anywhere I want.”
Sophomore running back Jeremiah Olave lead the Tigers’ rushing attack, carrying the ball 13 times for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns, in addition to two catches for 22 yards.
Senior Mason Anderson and junior Austin Brann also caught touchdown passes from Short during the game, and senior Jeremy Steed rushed for a touchdown.
Windecker said he knew Kingman Academy’s defense was going to be special this year, but even he was surprised by how well they played during the shut out performance. He said Mountainside’s 80 total yards were gained almost entirely through the air, as the Tigers shut down the ground game all night long.
“Our defense is solid,” he said. “It is probably one of the best defenses I have ever been a part of coaching. We just have a lot of aggressive, talented young men on that side of the ball. They are led by our senior Mason Anderson (linebacker) who led the region in sacks last year and could have an even better season this year.”
UP NEXT
Kingman Academy has a quick turnaround this week as they will head to Flagstaff on Thursday to take on Chino Valley in Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Windecker said he expects the Cougars to provide stiff competition, but he said he believes his Tigers match up well against them.
“It will be a fun game to watch, but I truly feel we are going to come out with the win,” he said.