The Kingman Academy football team took a step towards it’s goal of making the playoffs this year with a statement-making 49-0 blowout of Mountainside on Saturday.

The Tigers mauled the Wolves on both offense and defense in the rain-soaked and windy game as Kingman Academy gained a total of 333 yards – 183 yards passing and 150 rushing – while holding Mountainside to just 80 total yards.